Michael Leon Fellman, 80, of Walnut Creek, Calif., passed away peacefully on July 31, 2020, after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Mike was born on Feb. 3, 1940 in Cleveland to Joseph and Bessie Fellman. After graduating from Cleveland Heights High School, he went on to study industrial engineering and received his Bachelor’s of Science from The Ohio State University in December 1963. During his time at college, he met the love of his life, Gail Schwartz, and they were married on Sept. 9, 1961.
After Mike graduated, he went on to work a couple of jobs before the decision was made to move to California. With an 18 month old son and their miniature poodle in tow, they moved across country without a job and just pennies to their name. Mike landed his first corporate job in the Aerospace Composite industry in 1965 at Hexcel Corporation. Mike continued on as an expert in his field and started and sold two companies. He had respect in the aerospace industry from people all over the world.
Mike was a force of nature, lovingly known as “Felmoni” and “Cheech” (his amazingly large mustache and resemblance) and always had a smile on his face. Mike loved strategic games, playing pool, a pool shark in his teens, and poker and bridge player as an adult. Mike enjoyed camping, fishing and most recently hiking with friends and their Standard Poodles. He was a leader, an entrepreneur, and a dedicated husband, father and grandfather.
Mike was predeceased by his parents, Joe and Bessie Fellman; his brother-in-law, Gilbert Richland; his nephew, Todd Ross; and his grandson, Lewis Mace III. He is survived by his wife of almost 59 years, Gail; his children, Jonathan Fellman and Dena (Mark) Sando; his beloved granddaughters, Rachel and Noelle Mace; his sisters, Sandra Richland and Gail (Jay) Ross; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends.
We will miss Mike’s funny nuances and his genuine smile.