Michael J. Fetterman, cherished son of Marlene (nee Lefkovitz) and Stanley Fetterman. Beloved brother of Amy (Seth) Krostich, Lisa (Nicolas) Zalonis, Rachel (Adam) Bruce and Jeremy (Julie) Fetterman. Adored uncle of Leo James, Emmy Rose, Adam, Julia, Max, Dominic, Olivia, Jordana and Samantha.
Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Feb. 18 at Mount Olive Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at Corky and Lenny's.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation of America.