Michael Jonathan Fetterman, 41, passed away Feb. 14, 2020, in Beachwood. He was a lifelong member of the community.
Born Feb. 19, 1978, in Cleveland to Marlene (nee Lefkovitz) and Stanley Fetterman, Michael graduated from Beachwood High School, and later attended Cleveland State University and community college.
Michael enjoyed cooking, riding his bicycle, shopping, watching movies and sports events, and walking, especially in nature. He was a sweet, kind, loving, funny, good natured and helpful person. Michael will be missed.
He is survived by his loving parents, Marlene and Stanley; beloved siblings, Amy (Seth) Krostich, Lisa (Nicholas) Zalonis, Rachel (Adam) Bruce and Jeremy (Julie) Fetterman; and adored nieces and nephews, Adam, Julia, Max, Dominic, Olivia, Jordana, Samantha, Leo and Emmy.
Graveside funeral services were held Feb. 18 at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Contributions in memory of Michael can be made to the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation of America, National Headquarters, attn: Financial Operations, 733 Third Ave., Suite 510, New York, N.Y. 10017 (crohncolitisfoundation.org).