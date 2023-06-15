Feuerstein, Gary

Gary Steven Feuerstein, 73, passed away June 5, 2023, after a long, courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Gary was born on Nov. 6, 1949, in Cleveland, to Melvin and Rivella Feuerstein. He graduated from Beachwood High School in 1967. He received his bachelor’s degree in history from The Ohio State University and a Juris Doctor degree from Cleveland State University College of Law. He was a highly-respected attorney with Progressive Insurance for 32 years.
Gary moved to Tampa with his family in 1984. Gary was a loving and devoted husband, father, brother and “Papa.” He was an avid sports fan who loved history, music, and traveling with his beloved wife Sandy. Most of all, he loved spending time with family and friends.
Gary was a generous and caring man who touched the lives of many and will be greatly missed by all.
Gary is the husband to his loving wife of 49 years, Sandy Feuerstein (nee Kaufman); father of the late Andrew Feuerstein and father-in-law to Jennie Yoder; father and father-in-law to Jill and Lewis Chazan; brother and brother-in-law to Wendy and Larry Koppelman; and grandfather to Ella, Mia and Ethan.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation (parkinson.org).
To express condolences online, visit segalfuneralhome.com.
