Fields-Blane Judith

Judith Fields-Blane (nee Goodman) passed away June 22 in Tampa. She was born in Cleveland Jan. 23, 1940. Beloved wife of the late Gerald Fields and the late Harold Blane. Dearest mother of Karen (Frank) Ciotti of Austin, Texas; Marcie (Anthony) Reale and Jon (Deena) Fields, both of Tampa; Bonnie (Michael) Baskin of Cleveland; Allen Blane of West Palm Beach, Fla.; Earl (Janice) Blane of Cleveland; and Jerry Blane of Tampa. Cherished grandmother of Juliana Reale, Benjamin (Ashley), Max and Jacob Ciotti and Jamie, Eric and Andrea Fields. Adoring great-grandmother to Isaac Ciotti. A loving sister to Marilyn (Sheldon) Baskin and Susan (James) Kendis, both of Cleveland. Adored daughter of the late Della and Dr. David Goodman. Aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Judy graduated from Cleveland Heights High School and earned a Bachelor of Science degree from University of Michigan in Ann Arbor and earned a master’s degree in education from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland. She taught in the Shaker school system for many years.
Judy was a past member of Temple Emanu El in Cleveland. She was president of the Woman’s Association of Villa Borghese, Delray Beach, Fla., and enjoyed gardening, reading and volunteer work.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. June 26 at Temple Emanu El, 4545 Brainard Rd, Orange. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery.
Family will receive friends at 32850 Jackson Road, Moreland Hills, after the funeral until 8 pm June 26, and June 27 and June 28, 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m.
Friends who wish may contribute to Temple Emanu El Fine Arts Fund in memory of Steven Baskin, Gerald Fields and Dr. David Goodman.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.