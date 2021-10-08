Lee Fierman, 83, of Chardon, passed away Oct. 2, 2021.
A lifelong resident of Cleveland, Lee was born Dec. 18, 1938, to Elaine and Isadore Fierman, and graduated from Cleveland Heights High School and Kent State University. He was the loving husband of almost 50 years to Vi (nee Bene); children, Stephanie Fierman of New York City and Michael (Amy); grandchildren, Merritt Fierman and Layne Fierman; and sibling, Bobbi Rini of Boynton Beach, Fla. He was predeceased by his parents.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 11 at Burr Funeral Home. Burial will be at Hambden Township Cemetery.
Donations in memory of Lee can be made to a charity of choice.