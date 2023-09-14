Shirley L. Finck (nee Lusher), 102, of Atlanta, passed away Aug. 26, 2023.
Born Feb. 20, 1921, in Cleveland to Harry and Ruth Lusher (both now deceased), Shirley graduated from Cleveland Heights High School. She received her MSW degree from Case Western Reserve University’s Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel School of Applied Social Sciences and enjoyed a long career as a social worker.
A member of Temple Emanu El, Shirley liked to travel, read, attend classical concerts and play bridge and gin rummy. Shirley also liked to tell stories, especially about the year that she spent in New York City as a single woman in 1944-45.
She will be missed.
Shirley is survived by her children, Barbara Landay of Atlanta and Denise Rothman of Charlotte, N.C.; 15 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Shirley was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Morris J. Finck; son, Stewart Finck; and brother, Robert Lusher.
Funeral services and burial were held Aug. 27 at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs, Ga.
Donations in memory of Shirley can be made to the National Council of Jewish Women and the CWRU Mandel School of Applied Social Sciences.