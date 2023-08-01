Fine, Polly

Polly Fine (née Delson), age 95, of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, was born June 5, 1928, and passed away on July 31, 2023.
Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Polly lived in the Heights area and graduated from Cleveland Heights High School. Following graduation she attended The Ohio State University, studying early childhood education, from 1946 through 1948.
Polly and Aaron Fine met at the Cleveland Jewish Center in 1943, where they were confirmed. The two were working together at Park Synagogue Day Camp in 1946 when they committed to each other. Polly married Aaron in June 1951 and they began to raise their family together.
When their children were teens, she returned to college, attending Cleveland State University from 1979 to 1983 earning a Bachelor of Science degree majoring in early childhood education.
After graduation Polly worked as lead teacher at Laurel School Early Childhood Program for 10 years until she retired in 2003. Before that, Polly worked as a lead teacher at the Church of the Covenant Early Childhood Program for 17 years.
She and Aaron were active, traveling and being part of the Heights area social scene, clubs and organizations.
Polly had been a member of Fairmount Temple since 1959. She belonged to Cleveland Association for the Education of Young Children, the Better Gardens Club and the Belvoir Singers. She also joined a creative writing group and in 1981 published a book titled “Let’s Remember Corky.” It was a children’s book dealing with the subject of death. It was a guide for parents and teachers when faced with talking to children about death.
Polly traveled extensively, enjoyed cooking and trying new recipes. Her greatest pleasure was preparing family gatherings for holidays, birthdays and any and all, seasons to spend time together. Cooking and baking were her pleasures and renewing old recipes such as gefilte fish and challah. For grandchildren’s weddings, small challahs were baked for each table, as many as 25.
Beloved wife of the late Dr. Aaron Fine for 61 years; loving mother of Dr. Edward D. (Joy) Fine and Debra F. (Frank) Weiss; loving grandmother of Lydia and Olivia Fine, Benjamin, Zachary and Matthew Weiss; great-grandmother of Henry Francis; dear sister of Jerome Delson and Sandra Diamond (both deceased); cherished aunt.
Funeral services will be held at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S Taylor Rd. in Cleveland Heights, at 1 p.m. August 4.
To view this service at 1 p.m. Aug. 4, please select the obituary of Polly Fine at bkbmc.com and click on “join livestream.”
Private interment for family only.
The family will receive friends Aug. 4 from noon to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Contributions in memory of Polly are suggested to Camp Ho Mita Koda for diabetic children.
