Alice Fingerhut (nee Stern), devoted wife of the late Samuel Fingerhut; loving mother of Ruth Tamkin, Eric (Amy) Fingerhut, and Lisa (Jim) Carlton; loving grandmother of Simcha and David Tamkin, Charlotte, Olivia and Nathan Carlton, and Sam and Charlie Fingerhut; predeceased by twin sister Annette and siblings, Adolph, Jack, Morris, William, Harold, Bertha, Helen, Rosella and Florence. Born Jan. 31, 1925, died Feb. 20, 2022.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Feb. 22 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. Interment will be at Zion Memorial Park.
Family and friends who are unable to attend the service may view it at bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, select obituary of Alice Fingerhut, click on her obituary, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.
Family will sit shiva through the morning of Feb. 25 at 2223 South Green Road in University Heights. Services will be at 8 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Feb. 23 and Feb. 24, and 8 a.m. Feb. 25. Lisa Carlton will continue shiva from noon to 6 p.m. Feb. 27 at 32 Crescent Place in Wilmette, IL 60091. Eric Fingerhut will continue shiva on Feb. 27 at 7615 16th Street NW, Washington D.C. 20012.
Donations to the Jewish Federation of Cleveland in memory of Alice Fingerhut will be directed to the Jewish Family Service Association of Cleveland in gratitude of their loving care of our mother. The link should be Jewish Federation of Cleveland: Make a Donation (jewishcleveland.org).
