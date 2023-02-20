Philip N. “Phil” Fink, age 78, of Beachwood, was born in Cleveland on Nov. 5, 1944, and passed away Feb. 20, 2023, after a brief illness.
For more than 50 years, Phil hosted Cleveland’s Jewish radio program of record under a variety of names including “Shalom America,” “Breakfast With Phil Fink” and “Nochum Der Chochum”.
Survived by his wife of 52 years, Gale Fink (nee Marx); children, Shawn M. Fink (Elizabeth Leeson) and Dr. Elise (James) Resnick of Silver Spring, Md.; and grandchildren, Edson (Eddie) Fink, Emmett Resnick and Finn Resnick. Brother of Laurin. Brother-in-law of Murray Marx (Deal, N.J.). Phil was predeceased by parents, Herman and Faye (nee Siegel) Fink. He loved his family, his religion and his community.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Feb. 21 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights.
Burial will follow at Zion Memorial Park (Green Road Synagogue section), 5461 Northfield Road in Bedford Heights.
The family will observe shiva following the services until 3 p.m. and from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 21, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 4 to 7 p.m. and 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 22, 23 and 26, from 9:30 to 1 p.m. Feb. 24, from 8 to 10 p.m. Feb. 25 and followed by minyan until 9:30 a.m. Feb. 27 at the Fink residence, 2289 S. Green Road in Beachwood. Mincha will be held at 5:55 p.m. Feb. 21 and Feb. 23, and 6 p.m. Feb. 26. Shacharis will be held at 7:30 a.m. Feb. 22 and Feb. 24, and 8 a.m. Feb. 26 and 7:30 a.m. Feb. 27.
Donations in Phil’s memory are suggested to Green Road Synagogue, Bellefaire JCB Foster Care and Adoption or the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Fink family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.