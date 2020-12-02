Marlene Finkenthal (née Sabin), 81 of Beachwood, passed away Nov. 9, 2020. She tragically lost her life due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Born Aug. 23, 1939, to Robert and Ruth Sabin. She grew up in Cleveland Heights in a two-family home surrounded by her relatives. She later moved to Beachwood, where she raised her family.
Marlene was married 62 years to William Finkenthal (deceased). She is survived by her sister, Diane Grod; her children, Robyn Finkenthal (Robert) Kulbarsh of Solon, David (Stephanie) Finkenthal of Independence and Jodi Finkenthal Rachow of Bainbridge; and grandchildren, Jeremy and Jordan Kulbarsh, Lauren Finkenthal and Hanna Rachow.
Marlene had a zest for life. She enjoyed shopping, fashion, reading and watching movies, and was a talented cake decorator and baker. She also loved collecting Disney items and clowns.
Graveside services were held privately Nov. 11 at Zion Memorial Park.
“A heart is not judged by how much you love, but by how much you are loved by others.” – The Wizard of Oz