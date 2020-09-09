William L. Finkenthal, 95, of Beachwood, passed away Sept. 4, 2020.
Born in Cleveland to Abraham and Ida Finkenthal on July 25, 1925, William worked in the carpet and flooring business for 76 years, He retired at age 91 as the owner of Wild Bill’s Carpet in Parma.
He had a love for animals, gardening and the Cleveland Indians.
William is survived by his wife of 62 years, Marlene Finkenthal; children, Robyn Finkenthal (Robert) Kulbarsh of Solon, David (Stephanie) Finkenthal of Independence and Jodi Finkenthal Rachow of Bainbridge Township; and grandchildren, Jeremy and Jordan Kulbarsh, Lauren Finkenthal and Hanna Rachow. He was predeceased by his parents, Abraham and Ida; and siblings, Esther (Joseph) Dreizen and Theodore (Charlotte) Finkenthal.
Graveside services were held Sept. 6 at Zion Memorial Park. Shiva will be private due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Contributions in loving memory of William can be made to Montefiore’s Vinney Hospice and Palliative Care.