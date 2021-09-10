Donna Renee Finney (nee Schwartz), 57, of Mayfield Heights, passed away Sept. 9, 2021.
Born April 20, 1964, in Cleveland to Earl Schwartz and Linda (Flate) Schwartz (now deceased), the lifelong Clevelander resident attended University Heights-Cleveland Heights Schools until later when she moved and graduated from Brush High School class of 1982.
Donna served on the Mayfield Heights City School Board, and was on city council as well as president of Mayfield Heights City Council. She called Mayfield Heights home all of her adult life. She felt very strongly about her community. Recently, she spent her winter months in Sunny Isles, Fla., and adored her friends she made there over the last few years.
When she wasn’t working, she loved being a Nonna. Her family and friends meant everything to her. She spoke to her sisters and children about 20 times a day. She could light up a room with her smile, but didn’t hold back telling you like it is. She loved to dance, sing to “Fiddler on the Roof,” The Carpenters and having a good time.
Donna is survived by her partner of many years, Howard Sonenstein; daughters, Jessica (Joel) Brown and Jennifer Finney; sisters, Dena (Jonathan) Fields and Dawn Schwartz; grandchildren, Elianna Klein, Joey Kowalczyk and Miles Brown; and many nieces and nephews who adore her. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Morris Finney.
Funeral services hosted by DiCicco & Sons Funeral Home will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 14 at 5975 Mayfield Road in Mayfield Heights. Immediately following interment at Knollwood Cemetery, the family will receive friends until 9 p.m. at Jessica Brown’s home, 1952 Marshfield Road in Mayfield Heights.
Donations in Donna’s memory can be sent to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation or a charity of choice.