Harold Firestone, (1923 to 2020), died just a few days shy of his 97th birthday.
He lived a happy and truly contented life and was known to all for his warmth, his genuine charisma and relentlessly corny humor. He was born to Lena (nee Weisz) and Max Firestone, who emigrated from Hungary, and was raised in Sharon, Pa. As a teenager, he moved to Cleveland.
After serving in the U.S. Army during World War II, he met his wife, Gertrude Munter, whom he adored through their 61 years of marriage. They met playing tennis at a city park. He said it was a “love game!” Once, while on vacation, his children got a unique sense of their parents’ relationship, when the entire dance floor parted as Harold and Gertrude elegantly floated around the floor as one. Gertrude passed away in 2009.
Years later, Harold met Roma Block. They enjoyed eight lovely years together until her passing.
Harold is preceded in death by his siblings, Elsie Lefkowitz Blake, Edward Firestone, Revella Nosse, Jacquie Firestone, Benjamin Firestone and Jerome Firestone.
Harold is survived by his three children of whom he was endlessly proud: Murray Firestone (fiancée Nancy Cuppy), Karen Firestone Durfee (Steve), and Dale Firestone (Michele); his three granddaughters, Rachel Firestone Carlson (Don), Jessica Martin (fiancé Felipe Lopes) and Mattison Martin (Tom Tribou) – to whom he was “Poppy” – and his great-granddaughter, Nel Carlson. “Uncle Hal’s” nieces and nephews, Renee Jacobs-Hecht, Sandi Mead and David Jacobs, whose family lived next door, and were a daily part of his family life and their father; and Harold’s brother-in-law, Milton Jacobs. Children of his other siblings include Debbie Lantzman, Mark Elliott, Barry Ziskind and James Nosse. He was especially close to the daughters of his big sister, Elsie; and his nieces, Harriet Fader, Marcia Sanford and Sheila Myers.
The family remembered Harold together via virtual services and shiva. He was laid to rest next to his wife at Temple Beth El Memorial Gardens, Davie, Fla.