Clare Fischer (nee Grossman), 90, was born July 4, 1929, in Czechoslovakia and passed away Jan. 27, 2020, in Aurora. Beloved wife of the late Erwin Fischer; devoted mother of Lynne (Steven Haynes) Fischer of Delray Beach, Fla. and Scott (Dr. Lauren Portnoy) Fischer of Solon; loving grandmother of Justin and Dylan Fischer; and cherished aunt of Joslyn Jacobs (Dan) Williams.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Feb. 2 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment is at Mount Olive Cemetery (Forest City Hebrew section), 27855 Aurora Road in Solon.
The family will observe shiva following the burial until 8 p.m. Feb. 2, and from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 3 and Feb. 4 at the Fischer/Portman residence, 30685 Stillwater Lane in Solon.
Contributions in Clare’s memory may be made to ORT (ort.org) or Hadassah (hadassah.org).
To view this service at 11 a.m. Feb. 2, navigate to bitly.com/smallchapel.