Farley Fisher, of Washington, D.C., died on March 20, 2022, after an extended illness.
Born in 1938 in Painesville, son of Esther and Ben Fisher, Farley graduated from MIT and earned a Ph.D. from University of Illinois in chemistry. His early career was as a professor and academician. He subsequently worked for Science in the Public Interest and, ultimately, the National Science Foundation.
An individualist with a brilliant mind, and a love for his family, Farley is survived by his sisters, Sally Schwartz and Linda (Tom) Sloan, six nieces and nephews, and sixteen great-nieces and nephews.
Private services were held.
Contributions can be made to a charity of choice.