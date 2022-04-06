Todd Evan Fisher died unexpectedly on Feb. 8, 2022.
Todd was born Dec. 10, 1954, in Cleveland. He grew up in University Heights and attended Northwood Elementary, Wiley Junior High and graduated from Cleveland Heights High School in 1973. In his formative years, he was a member of the Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple congregation. After high school, Todd attended Baldwin Wallace University and was a member of the ATO fraternity and graduated having earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration.
Todd moved from Cleveland to Atlanta a few years after college and later transferred to Knoxville, Tenn., where he lived until his untimely death. Todd was truly a fun-loving, life of the party person. He was always fun to be around and enjoyed doing virtually anything that sounded like fun. He was never afraid to try new things. He had many friends and anyone who met Todd loved him. He always had a joke or a funny story at the ready for every occasion. For the majority of his adult life Todd ran the Tennessee office of Stephen Gould and Associates, where he was adored by his co-workers and employees.
Todd was a fixture at the Wiley Junior High Annual Turkey Bowl and earned the MVP awards on several occasions. He took great joy in trying to inflict pain on his best friends during the games. Todd was also a tenacious run defender in Beat the Baby and a founding member of the Traymore Trotters Basketball Club. He was a licensed pilot and a certified scuba diver. Later in his life, Todd completed many road races including a half-marathon. Todd also enjoyed photography and bird watching and had won awards for some of his photographs. He was an animal lover having owned several horses, cats and dogs throughout his life. He was also an avid fan of the Browns, Cavs and Indians and had Indians seasons tickets during the foundering Municipal Stadium days. Todd was also philanthropic and donated frequently to various charitable organizations whose mission it was to save animals and preserve the environment.
Todd is survived by his mother Barbara Fisher, and brothers Jeffrey (Virginia), Tim (Sue) and Ryan (Dina). Todd was a “favorite uncle” to Nate and Rylee Fisher, Mike (Emily) Fisher, Scott (Beth) Egan, Eric Fisher and Jamie (Devin) Fisher.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology (birds.cornell.edu/home/).