Goldie Fishman (nee Fien), beloved wife of the late Melvin. Loving mother of Meryl (Jeffrey) Babin, Stu (Sue) Fishman and Adam (Pam) Fishman. Devoted grandmother of Jeremy Babin, Amanda Babin, Calli (Evan) Luxenburg, Jesse (John Meyer) Fishman, Hannah (Doug) Fisher-Fishman, Dylan (Rowan) Strand, Scott Fishman (Julia Ross, fiancee) and Ike Fishman. Great-grandmother of Macym, Asher, Otto, Oliver and Juniper. Dear sister of the late Martha, Sam, Morris, Getzy, Carl Fien and Rose Russ.
Services for family and close friends will be held at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 7 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Family will receive friends following services until 1 p.m. and from 4 to 8 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Babin residence, 24700 Hilltop Road in Beachwood.
Friends who wish may contribute to the charity of one's choice.
Family and friends who are unable to attend the service may view a live stream at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 7 by going to bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, select the obituary of Goldie Fishman and click on join live stream.
