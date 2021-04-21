Phyllis Fishman, beloved wife of the late Irving; devoted mother of Jack (Christine) Fishman, Jill (John) Robertson and Marcy (Mark) Sechrist; cherished grandmother of Jesse (Kelly) Fishman, Joy (Will) Burke, Emily Fishman, Nicole (Pasi) Rikkinen, Brian Glazen (Megan Sebransky), Aaron Sechrist and Lee (Julie) Sechrist; loving great-grandmother of 10; dear sister of Barbara Herman (Hy, deceased). Private family services were held at Bet Olam Cemetery.
Friends are invited to view the service beginning April 24 on YouTube (enter Phyllis Fishman Funeral Service). No visitation due to COVID-19.
Family suggests contributions to Menorah Park.
Arrangements by Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.