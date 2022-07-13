Ruth Louise Fishman (nee Stein), 102, of West Palm Beach, Fla., passed away June 26, 2022.
Born in Pittsburgh to Harry and Jenny Stein (now deceased) on March 30, 1920, Ruth graduated from Dormant High School in Pittsburgh. She then moved to Cleveland in 1940. Ruth loved playing piano and mahjong, and golfing. She was a member of the United Order of True Sisters.
Ruth was the wife of 65 years to Maurice Jay Fishman (deceased); mother of Linda Moskowitz; grandmother of Daniel Moskowitz and Cari Marderstein; and great-grandmother of Darren, Julia, Zachary and Leila Moskowitz, and Jamie, Maya, Jonah and Levi Marderstein.
Burial was at Eternal Light Memorial Gardens in Boynton Beach, Fla.
Donations in loving memory of Ruth can be made to B’nai Jeshurun Congregation’s David and Ruth Moskowitz Family Endowment Fund (for synagogue operations), 27501 Fairmount Blvd., Pepper Pike, OH 44124.