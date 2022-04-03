Carl Fixler, loving father of Michael Fixler (Cara Eickholt) of Chicago; dearest brother of Gene and Marsha; devoted son of the late Leo and Helen Fixler; cherished uncle of Lindsey and Brian; great-uncle of Andrew and Anthony; dear cousin of Shirley Holman, Harvey Moskovitz, Barbara Kogen and Debbie Moster.
Carl was a lifelong Clevelander, very involved with his city. He was a renowned property manager and developer involved with the likes of Severance Center and other Cleveland sites. Carl was instrumental with the development and management of Beachwood Place, the first true upscale mall.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. April 5 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be held at Mount Olive Cemetery. The family will receive friends immediately following interment until 7 p.m. April 5 and from 2 to 5 p.m. April 6. For location of visitation, see bkbmc.com and go to the Carl Fixler obituary.
In lieu of flowers contributions are suggested to Geauga Humane Society’s Rescue Village, 15463 Chillicothe Road, Novelty, OH 15463.
To view the service live, please navigate to https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1649020812176297.
