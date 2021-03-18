Simon Fixler, a Holocaust Survivor. Beloved husband of the late Alice (nee Fogel). Loving father of Dennis (Gayle) Fixler, Mark (Sherry) Fixler and the late James Fixler. Devoted grandfather of Jordan (Joelle) Fixler, Hayley Fixler and Michael Fixler. Dear companion of Helen Golias.
Private family services will be held March 19 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. Interment will be at Zion Memorial Park. Friends are invited to view the service at 11 a.m. March 19 at bkbmc.com, go to obituaries, scroll down to the obituary of Simon Fixler, click on his obituary, and click on join live stream.
Due to the pandemic, family requests no visitation.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Kol Israel Foundation, 3681 Green Road, Suite 306, Beachwood, OH 44122.