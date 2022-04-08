Betty Forchheimer, age 91, of Beachwood; devoted wife of Robert (deceased), loving mother of Melanie Kutnick (Richard), Jody Forchheimer (Louis Kaplow) and Martin Forchheimer (Nancy Firestone); cherished grandmother of Ryan (Kate), Adam, Monica (Jason), Irene (David) and Leah (Jared), and adored great-grandmother of Rory, Sydney, Edie and Isaac, passed away peacefully on April 7, 2022.
Betty enjoyed a very long and active life. Born in Cleveland on May 15, 1930, she grew up in Cleveland Heights and graduated from Cleveland Heights High School. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Flora Stone Mather College.
Betty met the love of her life, Robert Forchheimer, at a Hillel dance. They married in 1952. They built their first home in South Euclid, where they raised their three children and lived for 32 years before moving to a home in Beachwood.
Betty was an accomplished, professional portrait and landscape artist who also had additional training at the Cleveland Institute of Art. She enjoyed leading weekly classes in portraiture from her Beachwood home studio. Her art has been featured numerous times in many Cleveland area art exhibits and shows.
Betty had a deep sense of commitment to the Jewish community and to the State of Israel. She was very outgoing and had a wide circle of close friends.
Betty was predeceased by her mother Rachel (nee Shapiro); father, Maurice Gelfand; brother, Lawrence Gelfand; and sister, Sonia Silverman. She also is survived by her sister, Eileen Manning, and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. April 11 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights.
To view this service at 11 a.m. April 11, please navigate to https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1649448948177510.
Burial will be at Zion Memorial Park, 5461 Northfield Road in Bedford Heights.
The family will receive friends following burial until 5 p.m. and from 7 to 9 p.m. April 11, and from 2 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. April 12 at the residence of Richard and Melanie Kutnick, 427 Dunbar Lane in Highland Heights.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Betty are suggested to NA’AMAT USA, Diabetes Action, Research Education Foundation or Temple Israel Ner Tamid.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Forchheimer family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.