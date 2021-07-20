David G. Foster, beloved husband of Linda (nee Ginsburg). Loving father of Rabbi Josh (Katie) Foster, Zach Foster and Marni Foster. Devoted grandfather of Leora and Ezra. Dear brother of Sara (Richard) Barkley, Miriam (Bob) Ricket and Debra Foster. Cherished nephew of Michael and Marilyn Rubin and adored son of the late Arlene and Harold Foster.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. July 21 at Zion Memorial Park. Family will observe shiva following services until 5 p.m. July 21; from 1 to 3 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. July 22 (minyan at 7 p.m.); and from 1 to 3 p.m. July 23 at B'nai Jeshurun Congregation, 27501 Fairmount Blvd. in Pepper Pike.
Friends who wish may contribute to the American Heart Association, Camp Ramah in Canada or the charity of choice.
Family and friends who are not able to attend the service may view it after 6 p.m. July 21 on YouTube (enter David G. Foster Funeral Service).
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.