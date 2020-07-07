Jeremy Michael Fox, born on May 12, 1973, in Columbus, Ohio passed away on July 6, 2020, in Egg Harbor Township, N.J.
He was the beloved son of Marcia Aron Fox and Jack Fox, the loving brother to his sister and brother-in-law Jamie and Josh Cootner, and the cherished grandson to Rebecca and David Aron (deceased) and Minnie and George Fox (deceased). His warm smile, quick wit, and love for his family, friends, and community will be greatly missed.
With a generous spirit, he was always there for the loved ones in his life. If a neighbor needed help with their pet, a person needed dinner, or a family member needed help, Jeremy had their back. He found such joy in surprising people with gifts and cards for special occasions. He never forgot a birthday, mother’s day or father’s day.
Jeremy’s lifelong love for all animals, especially his fish, “Crip dog,“ always brought him happiness. He was an avid motorcyclist and frequently enjoyed riding with his friends. A boxing enthusiast, Jeremy could often be found taking a )class or helping train others at the JCC, and enjoyed sharing his passion for boxing with friends and neighbors.
Jeremy was an accomplished salesman and once boasted, “I can sell an open bottle of ketchup to a lady wearing white gloves!” And he was correct. Often a top salesman at his company, he was committed to doing his best, always challenging himself to grow.
Jeremy is survived by his mother Marcia Aron Fox of Lyndhurst; his father Jack Fox of Galloway, N.J.; his sister and brother-in-law, Jamie and Josh Cootner of Los Angeles; and aunts and uncles, Jackie and Marty Weingold, and Steven and Wendy Fox.
Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. July 12 at Mount Olive Cemetery in Solon.
Contributions can be made to: The Milton and Betty Katz Jewish Community Center, 501 Jerome Ave., Margate, NJ 08402, or the Geauga Humane Society’s Rescue Village, 15463 Chillicothe Road, Novelty, OH 44072.