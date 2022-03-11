Sheila Miriam Fox (nee Fraigun), 80, died at her home in Key Biscayne, Fla., on March 4, 2022, after a valiant fight with ovarian cancer.
Beloved wife of Sandy, cherished mother of Melissa, Drew (Beth) and Eric (Melissa) Fox. Adored sister of Jay (Cheryl) Fraigun and devoted grandmother to Ethan and Grayson Fox.
Daughter of David and Ida Fraigun, Sheila was born in Cleveland and grew up in Shaker Heights. She attended Shaker Heights High School and pursued a Bachelor of Arts degree at The Ohio State University where she majored in education and French. It was during this time that she connected with Sandy, the love of her life. Sandy met her briefly at his high school prom and remembered her as the most beautiful girl at the dance. Upon seeing Sheila again, when she was a volunteer patient at the OSU Dental School, Sandy immediately pushed his classmates aside to re-meet this truly remarkable woman. They married shortly after her graduation and spent 56 years at each others’ side. Sheila became a dental hygienist and practiced for a short time until becoming a full-time mother to her daughter and twin sons. As her children grew, she started an interior design company and involved herself in the Cleveland Arts Scene.
Sheila truly enjoyed the cultural life of her native city. She supported and was a board member of Cleveland Ballet, loved the symphony and was on the Junior Committee of the Cleveland Orchestra. She also helped create the Contemporary Art Society at the Cleveland Museum of Art, and became an integral member of the University Hospitals Art Council. There, she served as co-chair with her husband and cultivated the Hospital’s art collection. Her favorite achievement was aiding in the creation of Rainbow Babies and Children’s Garden. An area with interactive art and sculptures that help promote healing through beauty and creativity.
Sheila was an avid reader and bridge player and achieved Lifetime Master level. She will be remembered for her fierce independence and inner strength. Her smile, sense of humor, and laughter will be cherished and greatly missed.