Renée Frados (Renée Chankin) passed away on Oct. 25, 2022.
She was born on Dec. 26, 1928, to Joseph and Betty Chankin (nee Cooper) in Philadelphia.
She married Monroe Frados, the love of her life, on Jan. 1, 1950. Together, Renée and Monroe moved to many cities across the country pursuing their dreams and goals. Renée found her greatest joy in her roles as wife and mother. She enjoyed decorating her home, cooking, and entertaining friends.
In their later years, Renée and Monroe found peace in retirement, both at their lake home in Roaming Rock Shores, Ohio and their home in San Miguel, Mexico.
Renee was preceded in death by her husband, Monroe Frados, and her brother, Stephen Chankin.
She is survived by her children Wendy Frados (Peter Greiner), Laurie (George) White and Andrew (Joann) Frados; and her grandchildren, Jesse and Jonathan Gunton, Justin White, Kara Pickett (nee White), and Lauren and Ryan Frados; as well as three great-grandchildren, Sonny, Penelope and Redmond.
Private services will be held.
Donations to the Hospice of the Western Reserve are suggested.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.