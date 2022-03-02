Eileen Frank, 93, of Beachwood, was born May 10, 1928, and passed away on Feb. 23, 2022.
Beloved wife of Vernon Emerman (deceased) and the late Robert J. Frank; devoted mother of Dawn (Alan, deceased) Carter of Cleveland, Judd (Mary) Frank of Laguna Niguel, Calif., Karen (Skip) Coville of Salem, Ore., Nancy Frank of San Jose, Calif. and Andrew (Maj) Frank of Sweden; loving grandmother of Erica (Corey) Wegner, Jordan (Mili) Frank, Tess (Sean) McArdle, Zeila (Marcus) Clevehorn and Rhys Frank; dearly loved great-grandmother of Banks, Knox, Luka, Ellie and Tula; dear sister of Lillian Rubin (deceased); cherished companion of Robert Stovsky.
Graveside funeral services for Eileen were held Feb. 25 at Mount Olive Cemetery in Solon.
Contributions in Eileen’s memory may be made to the Menorah Park Hospice.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Frank family.
