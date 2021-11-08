Burton Lee Frankel passed away surrounded by loved ones on Nov. 5, 2021, at the age of 96. He was born on July 9, 1925, in Pittsburgh. He was the middle son of three boys. The family later moved to Cleveland, where his father Harry opened a five and dime store. Burt graduated from Glenville High School and Case Western Reserve University with a degree in electrical engineering.
After college, Burt served in the U.S. Navy as a naval officer. This was to be a formative experience for him, one of which he was deeply proud and which helped to shape him as a person. He wrote about these experiences in several short stories that he proudly shared with his children and grandchildren.
Burt married Rita Hartenbaum on July 28, 1953, and remained married until his death. The couple had three sons and raised them in Beachwood, Ohio, where they built a home that they enjoyed for more than 30 years.
Sports were an important part of Burt’s life. He was an avid tennis player and golfer well into his 90s, and he was a Cleveland Browns superfan. He and his brother Mark had season tickets for several years. Burt also played a weekly men’s bridge game with a group of friends for decades.
Burt and his wife Rita were inveterate world travelers and over the years visited China, Russia, Turkey, Israel, Egypt, England and Peru, among many other destinations. When their sons were young, they took them on driving trips to see the United States. The family trip to Montreal Canada to attend World Expo 67 was particularly memorable.
Burt’s work as a sales engineer took him all over Northern Ohio. He enjoyed traveling to companies such as General Electric, Ford and NASA to propose and demonstrate engineering solutions that would improve production. He earned awards as top sales representative. He was an inventor as well, creating an underwater sonar device for training purposes, as well as several other items. He has patents for two of his creations.
After retiring at age 65, Burt did not slow down in the slightest. He was a devoted volunteer for many years as a tutor for inner city children and in a hunger center in Cleveland. Having a keen mind, he also attended college classes for seniors on various topics and learned Spanish in his 60s.
Burt and Rita especially enjoyed spending holidays and important milestones with their sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren in Chicago and Los Angeles. They never missed the chance to celebrate their grandchildren, and they made numerous trips every year, attending countless dance recitals, plays, music performances, birthday celebrations, Rosh Hashanah observances, B’nai Mitzvot, Passover seders and graduations.
Burt and Rita were longtime devoted members of Temple Emanul El, volunteering in many capacities over the years and deeply involved with the life of the congregation.
Burt is survived by his wife of 68 years, Rita; sons, Kenneth (Patricia), James (Gene) and Scott (Laurie); three grandchildren, Millicent, Owen and Ryan; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Minnie, and his brothers, Mark and Donald.
In lieu of flowers, friends and family can consider a gift in Burt’s memory to The Greater Cleveland Food Bank.
Funeral services will be held at noon Nov. 10 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.
Interment at Hillcrest Memorial Park.