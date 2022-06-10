Shirley M. Frankel (nee Silverman) passed away on June 9 at the age of 93.
Beloved wife of the late Mark Frankel, loving mother of Nancy (Andy) Halbert, Marcy (Dennis) Schwartz, and the late Holly Gertman. Cherished grandmother of Daniel (Amy) Charney, Jonathan (Jayme) Charney, Rachel (Jacob) Greenberg, Asher and Lydia Halbert, and great-grandmother to Matthew, Annabella, Brayden and Samantha Charney.
Shirley graduated from Heights High School and worked as an executive secretary at Paramount Pictures in Cleveland after graduation. She met and married Mark Frankel, and they had three beautiful daughters.
Shirley was happiest surrounded by her family. She was a wonderful daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and friend to many.
Rarely missing a Cleveland Browns football game, she was an avid fan. She also enjoyed watching and playing golf, in addition to Mah Jongg.
Shirley was President of The United Order of True Sisters Cleveland, and often volunteered at The Gathering Place Thrift Shop.
Following an “it’s 5 o’clock somewhere” philosophy, Shirley always enjoyed her vodka martini along with a steak dinner.
Shirley was beautiful inside and out. She was always smartly dressed in the latest styles that complemented her unmistakable red hair.
She will be missed by many.
All services are private.
Friends who wish, may contribute to The Maltz Hospice House c/o Menorah Park or to the Holly B. Gertman Fund at The Gathering Place.