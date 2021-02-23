Estelle Franklin (nee Rogoff), 92, of Gambrills, Md., passed away Feb. 20, 2021.
Born May 9, 1928, in Cleveland to Edward and Mamie Rogoff, Estelle graduated from Shaker Heights High School and was a charter member of Temple Emanu El.
She is survived by her children, Jeffrey (Lee) Franklin of Stephensville, Md., Judith (Marvin, deceased) Jones of Northfield, Minn., Sheryl (Paul) Makowski of Novato, Calif., and Michael (Debra) Franklin of Hyattsville, Md.; grandchildren, Samuel (Leslie) Franklin, Thomas (Nia) Franklin, Jacob Franklin, Rebecca (Robert) McFarland, Sara (Thomas) Lofgren, Ari (Cynthia) Covert, Anna (Jacob) Rosen, Jessica Makowski, Daniel Makowski, Madeline Franklin (Truong Chau) and Amelia Franklin; 16 great-grandchildren; and brother, Morton (Joan) Rogoff of Lyndhurst. She was predeceased by her husband, Harold Franklin; and parents, Edward and Mamie Rogoff.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Feb. 24 at United Hebrew Cemetery in Baltimore.
Donations can be made to a charity of your choice.