Franklin, Ruth

Ruth Mark Franklin, 92, born in Hattiesburg, Miss., to the late Gust K. and Miriam Lehman Mark, passed away Aug. 30, 2023.
She was a graduate of Hattiesburg High School and Louisiana State University, where she was president of Sigma Delta Tau sorority and a member of Mortar Board, national college senior honorary society. She was a descendant of the Gomez family, one of the earliest Jewish settlers in the United States.
Loving mother of Ann (Gary) Lasker of Savannah, Ga., and Cathy Franklin (Mark Sutton) of Dallas, Texas. Devoted grandmother of Robin (Cameron) Conner of Savannah, Ga. and great grandmother of Addison Lynn and Ellie Rose Conner of Savannah, Ga. Cherished sister of the late Mildred Sievers of Hattiesburg, Miss., Carolyn Groner Arsham of Lyndhurst and Gloria Sack of Little Rock, Ark.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to a charity in Ruth’s memory.
Private services were held. Family requests no visitation.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.