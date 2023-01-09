Roman Frayman, a Holocaust survivor, born March 16, 1938, died Jan. 8, 2023.
Beloved husband of Elaine (nee Sachse). Loving father of Laura (Aba) Wagensberg, Michael (Julie) Frayman and Julie Frayman. Devoted grandfather of Aharon Chaim Wagensberg, Hannah Frayman, Jamie Frayman, Sophia Gabbay and Benjamin Gabbay. Dear brother of the late Chaim Frayman.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Jan. 11 at The Temple-Tifereth Israel, 26000 Shaker Blvd. in Beachwood. Interment will be at Mayfield Cemetery.
Family will receive friends following services until 4 p.m. and from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 11, from 1 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 12, from 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 13, from 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 14 and from 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 15 at the residence of Julie and Michael Frayman, 25275 Maidstone Lane in Beachwood.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Yom Hashoah Fund c/o The Temple-Tifereth Israel.
Friends who are unable to attend the service may view it via live stream at ttti.org.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.