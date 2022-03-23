Isabel Fredericson Handlon (nee Isabella Isaacs), born Sept. 28, 1922, of Cleveland, departed March 16, 2022, in Palo Alto, Calif., with family by her side. She was a Gestalt psychologist widely known for her expertise working with couples, groups, and small organizations and practiced until her early 90s.
Isabel attended Cleveland’s Glenville High School and the University of Chicago in the early 1940s before marrying her first husband, Emil Fredericson. They lived in Berkley, Calif., Bar Harbor, Maine, and Indianapolis, Ind., until moving back to Cleveland to be closer to family and raise their family. In her late 30s, Isabel went back to college, completing her studies at Case Western Reserve University, eventually attaining a Ph.D. in psychology (the first person in her family to earn a doctorate).
In her early career, she taught at Beachwood High School and was one of the first to introduce the study of race relations and social justice into the curriculum. She taught psychology at Baldwin Wallace University and Oberlin College and was a senior faculty member of the Cleveland Gestalt Institute. Upon remarrying in 1981, she moved back to California with her husband, Joseph Handlon, when he became chair of the psychology program at Fielding Institute in Santa Barbara, Calif. Isabel expanded her career teaching at Antioch University, the Pacific Institute, and as a co-founder with Joseph, of the Santa Barbara Gestalt Training Center. She was active in the Association for the Advancement of Gestalt Therapy and published numerous scholarly articles in the Gestalt Review and other publications. She contributed to the 1997 book, “On Intimate Ground: A Gestalt Approach to Working with Couples,” which became a handbook for couples therapists.
In Santa Barbara, Isabel’s life flourished on many levels. She became a teacher, mentor, and friend to many young psychologists in town. In her free time, you could always find her in the garden turning their small Mediterranean home into a lush villa. And all who visited will remember her super delicious guacamole fresh from their backyard avocado trees. She and Joseph loved to travel to many places, especially up and down the coast, supporting the arts with attendances at the theatre, opera, museums, and exploring new restaurants. They were always looking for new challenges. In their 80s, they learned Italian and traveled to Italy for three months. Isabel traveled to China as well to conduct a workshop. Never an athlete, she even took up tai chi and helped cure herself of a chronic back condition.
Isabel will be missed by all of her students and colleagues and her extended and loving family. Her greatest joys were the occasions when she could gather her clan – dispersed from Cleveland to Florida, New York, California, and Chicago, for Passover, Thanksgiving and other family events. She especially treasured time with her grandchildren – as did they, having nicknamed her “Grandma Belle.” We celebrate her near-century of joyful family life and decades of work for the happiness of others.
Isabel was preceded in death by her parents, Sylvia and Morris Isaacs; husbands, Emil Fredericson and Joseph Handlon; brother, Harold (and sister-in-law, Edith) Isaacs, and sister-in-law, Elaine Isaacs. She is survived by her devoted brother, David Isaacs; her beloved children, Joel (Karla Moore) Fredericson, Ismailia (Ali) Rashid, Michael (Terri Yamamoto) Fredericson and step-children Zena Handlon, Tony (Irene) Handlon and Josephine (Jerry) Blommer. Her adoring grandchildren will miss her dearly: Colin Fredericson, Donoma Fredericson, Kira Fredericson, Isaac Fredericson, Sadie Fredericson and Adina (Amit) Teibloom, as well as her many nieces, nephews and cousins.