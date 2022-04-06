Barrie Youngfellow Freed (nee Rivchun), 75, passed away March 28, 2022.
She called Woodstock, N.Y., her home since 1989. She loved the town and the friends she met there. Before retiring she worked as an actress on stage and television starring on the long running series “It’s a Living.”
Born in Cleveland on Oct. 22, 1946, she attended Laurel School and received a bachelor’s degree from Stephen’s College. Barrie performed the title role in several productions of Peter Pan. She could fly with the best of them. She was the best of friends and had many loyal ones. Loved a good story and a nice bottle. Had a great laugh that confirmed her sense of life. Even during her decline she could shoot off a good one liner.
She was so nourished by the care and kindness and love that she received from the staff at Ten Broeck Rehab. Thank you, Catskill.
She was married to her husband of 39 years, Sam, who was almost as important to her as her dogs and cats. She is survived by her sisters, Heide Rivchun of Cleveland and Kim Rivchun of Providence, R.I.
Burial took place at the Artists Cemetery in Woodstock.
In lieu of a donation, please give someone a loving hug.