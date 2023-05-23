55 years ago, Donald K. Freedheim was kicked in the shin while horseback riding with his family in the mountains of Montana. The horse veterinarian gave him a swig of whiskey, poured some on the wound and stitched it up. Dad turned pale and passed out. He swore his eldest to secrecy, asking that the story be about how he gritted his teeth through the pain. He hated pain and was lucky to have little of it in his long life.
He was the kindest, gentlest, most generous person we ever knew.
Dad died May 15, 2023. He was 90 years old. He and his twin brother, David, were born on Aug. 31, 1932, in Cleveland. The Depression Era doctor had not told Mina and Eugene to expect twins, so it was quite a surprise for them and big sister, Joan. He survived polio as a three-year-old boy and had many childhood adventures with his brother and family.
Dad graduated from Miami University of Ohio and received a PhD in psychology from Duke University. He had a distinguished professional career at Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland where he made significant contributions to earliest memories, developmental disabilities, personality, intelligence and psychotherapy. He also had a successful private practice and served on numerous community service and professional boards. Dad was also an active member of American Psychological Association, a prolific author, founder and editor of professional journals, and co-founder of Schubert Center for Child Studies in Cleveland. He served on the board of directors and was president of the Cleveland Jewish News.
Dad was an incredible listener and touched many hundreds of lives through his work and through his personal relationships.
Besides his twin, the relationship that defined him began at Arnie’s Party on Nov. 9, 1957, where he met Gerda Kilian. They married on his 26th birthday (we have forever celebrated his birthaversary), their partnership and love affair was celebrated every day for nearly 65 years. They traveled extensively, from trekking the Inca trail, riding the Siberian Express, traveling the Silk Road, sailing to Antarctica and Greenland and through the Panama Canal, to name just a few of their adventures. They imparted their love of family and travel on to their three daughters, who grew up in an enthusiastic and loving household in Cleveland Heights. The family traveled across the U.S., Canada, and Europe, and lived in Israel during his sabbatical year. When grandchildren arrived, he and Gerda hosted annual gatherings at the Delaware shore and took their growing clan to the canals of France, Italy, Nicaragua, Spain, the Outer Banks, and the shores of Maryland.
Through the years, he was devoted to civil rights for women, people of color and LGBTQ.
His professional accomplishments were many, but he was most proud of and dedicated to his devoted family.
Don is survived by his beloved wife, Gerda; his three daughters and their spouses, Amy Freedheim and Yvonne Curtis, Julie and Mark Bargeski, Sara and David Newman; his six adoring grandchildren, Alisa and Rachel Bargeski, Benjamin Freedheim, and Sharon, Emily and Carolyn Newman; his twin, David Freedheim, and his brother-in-law Don Collins. He will be remembered for his contributions to psychology but even more so for the way he touched so many lives during his long and rich life. He was loved by the residents and staff at The Jefferson in Arlington, Va., where he spent his final years as the unofficial “Mayor of The Jefferson”.
Instead of flowers, do an act of kindness. Instead of a card, share a memory on the website below.
A celebration of life for Donald Freedheim will be held for family and friends at 2 p.m. June 17 in Arlington. For those who wish to attend in person please RSVP to: rememberDKF@gmail.com.
There will be a celebration of life for family and friends in Cleveland in September.
May his memory be a blessing.