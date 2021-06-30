Michael Lee Freedman, Ph.D., of Hudson, passed away June 18, 2021 at age 78.
Dr. Michael Freedman, gifted Beachwood psychologist taught thousands of people to help themselves, heal, grow and become the healthy strong selves he knew they could be. In addition to his practice in psychology, he was an owner of Hershey’s of Hudson ice cream store, lover of all things fun and optimistic. Dr. Freedman was a world traveler, healer and curious explorer of truths.
Michael was born on Jan. 23, 1943, in Massillon to Harry and Fannie (nee Rosker) Freedman. He was a graduate of Massillon Washington High School, earned his BFA in interpersonal communications from Ohio University and his Ph.D. in counseling psychology from Kent State University.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Margaret Ann Susong; children, Joshua Seth of St. Petersburg, Fla., Matthew Freedman of Akron, Jeremiah (Deanna) Freedman of Hudson, Katie Truog of Kent and Adam (Liz) Susong of Columbus; grandchildren, Isaac, Molly, Hannah, Tiger, Nikita, Sage and Elliot; and brother, Stewart (Jane) Freedman of Akron. He was predeceased by his sister, Sheri (Ned) Grossman.
Funeral arrangements will be handled by Redmon Funeral Home in Stow.
Contributions in his memory can be made to The Gathering Place.