Steven A. Freedman, age 68, was born March 20, 1951, and passed away Jan. 17, 2020. The best there ever was.
Beloved father of Abby (Chris) Hendel of Austin, Texas, Andrew (Emily) Freedman of Las Vegas and Amy Freedman (fiancée, Derek Feuerstein); loving “Poppo” of Aria Hendel and Oliver Freedman; dear brother of Carol (Michael) Wolf and Bruce (Robin) Freedman of Copley, Ohio; and cherished uncle.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Jan. 21 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be at Mount Olive Cemetery (JWV section), 27855 Aurora Road in Solon.
The family will receive friends following services until 8 p.m. Jan. 21 and from 1 to 4 and 6:30 to 8 p.m. Jan. 22 at the residence of Carol and Michael Wolf, 23700 Halburton Road in Beachwood.
Contributions in memory of Steven are suggested to Malachi House (malachihouse.org) or to Jewish Family Service Association of Cleveland (jfsa-cleveland.org).
To view this service at 11 a.m. Jan. 21, navigate to bitly.com/largechapel.