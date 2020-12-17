Beverly (Boots) Janeth Freeman (nee Slessinger), beloved wife of the late James M. Freeman; loving mother of Thomas (Sue), Todd and Linda (Terry) Jordan; doting grandmother of Lea, Cali and Cody; sister of deceased brother, Marvin (Bud) Slessinger and deceased sister, Jean Slessinger Sokol.
Boots passed at age 90 at the home of her daughter surrounded by family on
Dec. 10, 2020.
Boots graduated from Cleveland Heights High School in 1948 and met her husband, Jim, in the eighth grade. They were married for 65 years. Their life together began in Biloxi, Miss., where Tom and Linda were born on Keesler Air Force Base. Todd was born in Shaker Heights. In 1971, they bought a home in Moreland Hills.
Boots enjoyed many interests over the years, but her family and friends were always her top priority. In 1975, they built a beach house on Captiva Island in Florida and enjoyed 38 years on the island.
In 1978, Boots began a women’s fitness retreat at Hiram House Camp and moved it to Captiva in 1980. She ran the camp until 2003 before passing it on to the next generation. It continues today as a part of the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Center.
In accordance with her wishes, no service or gathering is planned.
A special thanks to the staff and friends at Wiggins Place. Boots will be missed but never forgotten by family and friends worldwide.