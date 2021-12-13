Herman H. Freeman, dearly beloved husband of Lynn (nee Gerowitz); devoted father of Steven Freeman and Rachel Gluck (Richard); cherished grandfather of Trenton, Taylor, Taryn and Tatum Gluck; dear brother of Marilyn Siegel (Barry); loving uncle of Harlan Siegel (Laura), Scott Siegel and Jake Siegel (Cheryl). Loving great-uncle of Simcha.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Dec. 14 at Bet Olam Cemetery in Beachwood.
Family will receive friends immediately following services until 5 p.m. and then from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 14, and from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 15 at the home of Rachel and Richard Gluck, 27750 Fairmount Blvd. in Pepper Pike. Masks are required.
Contributions are suggested to the APL (Animal Protective League).
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Freeman family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.