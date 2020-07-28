Jeremy Jay Freeman, 51, passed away suddenly on July 23, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Jeremy was born in Cleveland to Sandra Nozik (deceased) and Stanley Freeman on Dec. 19, 1968. He was raised by his mother and stepfather, Herbet Chisling. Jeremy was a proud graduate of Mayfield High School (1987) and The Ohio State University (1991). Guided and mentored by his stepfather, Jeremy developed a passion and love for real estate management and property investment, in which Jeremy built a successful career. Jeremy was also a proud and loving dog dad to his rescue dog, Chase, for 11 years.
Jeremy was an adventurer and a free spirit full of wanderlust. Jeremy couldn’t (or wouldn’t) slow down or stay still. He lived, worked, and developed life-long friendships in cities across the country such as Cleveland, Chicago, Atlanta, Asheville and St. Petersburg. Jeremy loved to capture moments from his daily life and share them with his friends; the more absurd the pictures, and the more ridiculous those in the pictures look, the better. During his frequent travels, Jeremy found and spread joy through his unique taste in art, knick knacks and tchotchkes, which he would send to his friends and family across the country. Jeremy will forever be remembered as a mensch and a goofball and for his kindness, generosity and silliness.
Jeremy will be greatly missed and is survived by his dog, Chase; sister, Jennifer; his two nieces and nephew, Mia, Josie and Elliot; and his many close friends and family members.
Private graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. July 30 at Hillcrest Cemetery with Rabbi Shana Nyer of Suburban Temple-Kol Ami officiating. As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the services will be invite-only. While we are heartbroken that not all of those who loved Jeremy will be allowed to attend in-person, the service will be available for streaming on Facebook Live and will be taped. Jeremy requests that “no suit, no tie” be worn by any and all guests, online or in person.
Shiva will be held at 7 p.m. July 30. To celebrate Jeremy, we will be having a “Show-and-Tell,” so please bring your favorite story and/or tchotchke to share. Additionally, please make sure you have a cookie nearby to snack on in Jeremy’s honor.
Arrangements are by Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz.