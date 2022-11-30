Phyllis (Kaufman) Freiberg, age 91, of Shaker Heights, died Nov. 30, 2022, at Regent of Lyndhurst.
Survived by sons, Glen (Linda), Ian and Roger; sister, Janet Cort; and brother, Howard Kaufman. Grandmother to Morissa Freiberg and Maxwell Freiberg.
Phyllis was happily married to Elmer for 64 years until his passing in 2013. She belonged to the Elysium Ice Skating Club and also enjoyed the Northfield Skating Rink. She volunteered for the Willowood Chapter of Women’s American O.R.T and was the “Woman of the Year” 11 times as the leader in raising money for their charity via calendar sales. She later parlayed that volunteer sales experience in a position at Brown and Bigelow selling advertising specialties for over 30 years. She was often number one in her Midwest district treating customers like extended family members.
She also belonged to the National Council of Jewish Women, was chair of the Shaker Heights Heart Fund and helped raise money for Shaker Heights High School Athletics, the PTA, the Multiple Sclerosis Fund, Cleveland Orchestra and American Cancer Fund. Knows as a “matchmaker,” she claimed 31 marriages to her credit.
Phyllis was a neighborhood “Bubbie” who provided assistance to neighbors, passed out candy and popsicles to the kids and was a great cook, utilizing many of her mother’s Lithuanian recipes.
A private graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Dec. 2 at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.