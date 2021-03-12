Judy Fried (nee Berman) beloved wife of Richard. Loving mother of Lorin (Rebecca) Benedict, Cherie (Michael Pieper) and Michelle (Robert) Naymik. Devoted grandmother Sophie, Andrew, Zachary and Samantha. Dear sister of the late Gershon Berman and Susan Shevitz.
Family graveside services will be held March 14 at Mount Olive Cemetery. Due to the pandemic, family requests no visitation.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Cleveland Orchestra.
A memorial service will be held at a later date and time to be announced. Friends are invited to view the service beginning March 15 on YouTube by entering Judy B. Fried Funeral Service.