Barbara Jean Friedland (nee Sparks) beloved wife of the late Donald Friedland. Dear sister in law of Dale (Holly) Friedland, Debbie (Murray) Jacobson and Mindy (Thomas) Weiss and aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 3 p.m. at the Western Reserve Memorial Gardens, 11521 Chillicothe Rd. Chesterland.
Due to the pandemic, family requests no visitation.
Friends who wish may contribute to Rescue Village of Geauga County.
