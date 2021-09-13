Donald Lee Friedland, beloved husband of Barbara Jean. Dear brother of Dale (Holly) Friedland, Deborah (Murray) Jacobson and Mindy (Thomas) Weiss. Devoted uncle. Cherished son of the late Sylvia and Stanley Friedland.
Family graveside services will be held Sept. 15 at the Western Reserve Memorial Gardens. Due to the pandemic, family requests no visitation.
Family and friends who are not able to attend the service, may do so beginning Sept. 17 on YouTube (enter Donald Lee Friedland Funeral Service).
Friends who wish may contribute to Rescue Village, 15463 Chillicothe Road, Novelty, OH 44072.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.