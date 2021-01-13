Edith K. Friedland (nee Krall), 105, passed away Jan. 8, 2021, in Macedonia.
A lifelong Cleveland resident, Edith was born Dec. 24, 1915. She graduated from Glenville High School and Flora Stone Mather College (now part of Case Western Reserve University), and went on to work for the Cleveland Heights Board of Education.
A member of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple’s sisterhood, Edith loved reading, quilting, sewing, knitting, fishing, traveling and camping.
Edith is survived by her children, Mell S. Friedland of Chesterland and Kate F. (David) Leff of Macedonia; grandchildren, Joseph L. (Kim) Emanuele of Macedonia and Rae-Diane (Brad) Emanuele of North Royalton; and great-granddaughter, Sara J. Emanuele of Macedonia. She was predeceased by her husband, Sanford B. Friedland, who she married in 1940 at the Euclid Avenue Temple.
Burial will be at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman.
Contributions in memory of Edith can be made to the Hospice of the Western Reserve – Summit County.