Kenneth L. Friedlander, beloved husband of Fern Weiss (nee Feinstein). Loving father of Lisa (Justin) Berns, Lynn (Bob) Sowards, step-father of Dan (Kelly) Weiss and Debby Hubley. Devoted grandfather of Caleb, Allison, Sarah and Jordan and step-grandfather of Jacob, Ben, Anna, Noah, Olivia, Shane, Ethan, Kyle and Zack. Dear brother of the late Karen Minkoff. Cherished uncle of Amy Minkoff and Sheri (Bobby) Sidoti.
Kenny will be missed by his loyal cats, Teddi and Peppi.
Private family services will be held at noon Oct. 16 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. A webcasting of the service will be at bitly.com/largechapel. Family requests no visitation.
Friends who wish may contribute to the charity of their choice.