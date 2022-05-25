Allan Herbert Friedman born Oct. 21, 1928, and died peacefully at his home in Westlake Village, Calif., on May 18, 2022.
Allan was known as “Buddy” by his birth family and as “Bumpy” by most of the world since his first grandchild named him that in 1986. Allan was born in Cleveland, to Sadye and Edward Friedman. He had an older brother Marvin whom he adored. As a young boy, “Buddy” often went to his father’s hardware store where he acquired his lifelong love of using tools, which he did in most of his endeavors throughout his life.
In junior high, Allan met the love of his life, Lois “Jakey” Jacobson. In 1953, after finishing college, they were married. The following year they left Cleveland with $1,000 and drove Route 66 to California.
Allan and “Lolo” followed the fragrant orange blossoms they discovered in Southern California and settled first in Sherman Oaks and then eventually in Woodland Hills with their three children, Darrell, Jody and Shelley and their first beloved dog, Gibby. In 1991, they moved to Westlake Village, built their dream home and spent decades enjoying their beautiful yard, golfing, swimming and welcoming friends for the remainder of their lives until “Lolo” died of cancer in 2010.
Allan’s love of nature and beauty, combined with his drive to create gave him a lifetime of pleasure, whether it be building and cultivating a prolific garden, writing, or becoming a stone sculptor at 60. From his young life to his final days, Allan was driven to solve problems. His passions were the fundamental seed that inspired him to create a specialty wire business MWS, that he started in an attic in 1968. Overcoming many challenges early on, the business eventually thrived and became MWS Precision Wire Industries in Westlake Village.
Survivors include his children Darrell (Chris), Jody (Jonathan) and Shelley (Tania); nine grandchildren, Danielle (Kevin), Julia (Jorge), Kevin, Jack (Paige), Kimberly, Noa, Nathan, Emma and Elie; and four great-grandchildren, Charlie, Olivia, Maxwell and Luisa. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Carol Friedman, and his many nieces and nephews with whom he was close and enjoyed time with throughout his life.
His greatest joy however, came from his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Fittingly, each one of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were by his side, telling him stories and eliciting a smile from him during his final days.
Allan’s funeral was held May 22 at Pierce Brothers Cemetery in Westlake Village. He is interred next to his beloved wife, Lolo, and across the street from MWS, the building and business he created and loved.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Search Dog Foundation (searchdogfoundation.org); Life Animal Rescue (animalcare.lacounty.gov) or Many Mansions (manymansions.org).