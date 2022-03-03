Charlotte Friedman, 89, of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., passed away on March 1, 2022. Charlotte was born Jan. 26, 1933, in Cleveland.
Beloved wife of the late Irving Z. Friedman; devoted mother of Norma (Larry) Zukerman of Beachwood, Steven (Shelly) Friedman of West Palm Beach, Fla., Paul Friedman of Lyndhurst and Ellen (Roy) Berkman of Jupiter, Fla.; loving grandmother of Matthew Zukerman, Shayna (Ari) Feiger, Dara Zukerman, Erika Friedman, Zoe Friedman, Shane Friedman, Tori (Dylan) Burstyn, Tyler Berkman and Brock Berkman; cherished great-grandmother of Yakira and Orly Feiger; dear sister of Sheldon Taubman and Bryna Taubman (both deceased).
Graveside funeral services for Charlotte will be held at 11 a.m. March 6 at Bet Olam Cemetery (Park Synagogue section), 25796 Chagrin Blvd. in Beachwood.
The family will observe shiva from 6 to 7 p.m. March 6 through March 10 at the Zukerman residence, 2800 Selkirk Road in Beachwood.
Contributions in Charlotte’s memory are suggested to Chabad Jewish Center of Solon (solonchabad.com) or to Mishpacha Orphanage in Ukraine (mishpachaorphanage.org).
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Friedman family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 216-932-7900.