David Friedman, 87, passed away July 4, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. He was the devoted husband of 64 years of Judy; loving father of Amy Friedman, Jill (Brad) Helfman, Bruce (Stacy) Friedman, and Ricky, of blessed memory. He was the adoring grandfather of Jared, Lindsey and Justin Helfman, and Ryan, Aaron and Andrew Friedman; and cherished brother of the late Gail Schlossberg. David was also a special uncle, great-uncle and cousin to many, including the large Oster family. David was born in Medina to Ruth and Phil Friedman.
He received a bachelor’s degree from Ohio State University and a law degree from Western Reserve (now Case Western Reserve University). David enjoyed a long and distinguished legal career for over 60 years, 30 of which were spent in Barberton. He was considered an honest and respected practitioner. He humbly volunteered and led numerous organizations, never seeking the spotlight. He served as president of Akron Jewish Center, B’nai B’rith, Barberton Chamber of Commerce and Barberton United Way. He also served as secretary of the Akron Bar Association and served on numerous boards. More recent volunteer activities included serving as a guardian through Jewish Family Service Association and delivering for Meals on Wheels. In his spare time, he enjoyed golf, tennis, bridge and watching sports, but more than anything, spending time with his precious family.
A graveside service will take place at 10 a.m. July 7 at Rose Hill Burial Park, 3653 W. Market St. in Akron. Contact Gordon Memorial for Zoom link. The family will observe shiva after the service at Eagles Chase Party Room, Eagles Chase Drive near the Smith Road entrance. In addition, the family will receive visitors from 7 to 9 p.m. July 7, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. July 8 and from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. July 9 at the Friedman home, 2034 Stratford Lane in Akron.
In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may contribute to Beth El Congregation, Shaw JCC or a charity of their choice.